Nigerian presenter, Denrele Edun, has revealed his only wish for Christmas is to have stable electricity supply in his house.

Denrele noted that with a stable power supply at home, he is sure to have enough food and water in the house.

He added that he does not want members of his extended family in their house on Christmas.

“My wish for Christmas is that there should be electricity because if there is, there will be water and the house will also be stocked with food,” he told Punch.

“My sisters and mum are already in my house. I don’t want extended family members; just them. If I am not working on that day, I will be with them but if not, I would be attending parties.

“I have a lot of gigs in Lagos before Christmas and on Christmas Eve. But on Christmas day, I will spend quality time with my family.

“Personally though, I celebrate Christmas every day. I will make sure I give all my family members their gifts by Christmas Eve before they start calling.”

On his most memorable Christmas, he said it “was when I was in Barbados. I was supposed to come back home on Christmas Eve but my flight was delayed.

“While I was waiting, I decided to visit people in their homes on the Island, eating and having fun. I made a lot of friends and I ended up not going to my hotel until the next day. It was an eventful day for me.

“I went to different parties and concerts. Then, on Christmas Day, I had my breakfast on a submarine. On Boxing Day, we went skinny dipping on the beach. It was so much fun and I didn’t pay for anything.”