Senator Shehu Sani (PRP-Kaduna Central) has thrown his weight behind the planned protest by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) over the federal governments’ failure to implement the proposed new minimum wage.

Concise News had reported that the Federal Government and the labour union agreed on the N30,000 minimum wage in October.

However, there has been no implementation of the agreed wage by the Federal Government with the NLC threatening a nationwide protest.

Reacting in a post on his Twitter page, Shehu Sani said “NLC nationwide protest for the new minimum wage is a patriotic duty for all genuine progressives and Democrats who share the cause and the struggle of the Nigerian proletariat and the entirety of the working masses.

“Peaceful Protest for noble causes is a conscience in motion.”