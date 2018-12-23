Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney has backed Manchester City to overtake Liverpool and win the Premier League title.

Liverpool are four points clear at the top of the table, following their 2-0 victory at Wolves and City’s 3-2 defeat at home to Crystal Palace.

But Rooney told BT Sport that he is hoping that history will repeat itself and the Reds will stumble in the title race.

He said: “I still think City will win it (Premier League).

“Over the last 10 years only two teams who’ve been top (at Christmas) have not won the league and both of them was Liverpool. so, hopefully, that’s the story again.”