Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari has said the team is now used to winning following their triumph at the Fifa Club World Cup on Saturday.

The Spanish side ran out 4-1 winners against Al Ain in the final which meant they have now won the laurel three times in a bounce.

And Solari who replaced Zinedine Zidane at the Santiago Bernabeu expressed satisfaction at the players’ commitment during the competition.

“This club is used to repeat successes. But the more you win, the more you know how difficult it is to win,” Solari said.

“I liked the seriousness that the players have given to this tournament.

“We made two very complete matches. Although football can give you surprises, we handled it as we wanted. It has a lot of merit: they do not get tired of winning.

“I think you should not forget the titles you’ve won. You have to keep them in mind, but do not rest on your laurels.”

Solari admitted that “Al Ain’s performance was great. They were the only one [at the Club World Cup] who were not continental champions, and they reached the final. They fought until they could not.

“This is the merit of the [Madrid] players. Win three Champions Leagues and three Club World Cups – it is something difficult to repeat. This group has made history.

“I already told you that I am very fond of this cup, I came in 1996 and we know how difficult it is to win it. Then I returned in 2000 with Real Madrid and I lost it.”