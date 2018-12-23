Arsenal
Aubameyang scored a brace against Burnley to return as the League’s top scorer with 12 goals/Twitter

Gabon international and Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leads the way as far as the highest scorer table in the Premier League is concerned.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker netted a brace in Arsenal’s 3-1 spanking of Burnley on Saturday to increase his goals tally to 12 after 18 matches.

Next to the Gabonese is another African, Mohamed Salah, who has found the back of net for the league leaders, Liverpool, 11 times.

Player  Club Goals
1 P. E. Aubameyang Arsenal 12
2 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 11
3 Harry Kane Tottenham 9
4 Raheem Sterling Man City 8
5 Sergio Aguero Man City 8
5 Richarlison Everton 8
5 Eden Hazard Chelsea 8
5 Anthony Martial Man Utd 8
5 Glenn Murray Brighton 8
5 Callum Wilson Bournemouth 8
11 Danny Ings Southampton 7
11 Sadio Mane Liverpool 7
11 Alex Mitrovic Fulham 7
14 Alex Lacazette Arsenal 6
14 Romelu Lukaku Man Utd 6
14 Felipe Anderson West Ham 6
14 Pedro Chelsea 6
14 Leroy Sane Man City 6
14 Gylfi Sigurdsson Everton 6
14 Jamie Vardy Leicester City 6

