Gabon international and Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leads the way as far as the highest scorer table in the Premier League is concerned.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker netted a brace in Arsenal’s 3-1 spanking of Burnley on Saturday to increase his goals tally to 12 after 18 matches.

Next to the Gabonese is another African, Mohamed Salah, who has found the back of net for the league leaders, Liverpool, 11 times.