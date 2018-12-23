The Leader and Founder of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would find it hard to defeat President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

Speaking to newsmen, Ayodele disclosed that if the PDP had given its presidential ticket to Senate President Bukola Saraki, the party will easily unseat Buhari.

He said: “I said it the other time and I still maintain it, if PDP had given the ticket to Bukola Saraki, they will win because it’s only Saraki that can unseat Buhari but PDP stakeholders have not done what they are supposed to do. I said it in 2015 that Jonathan maybe the last president from PDP. I’m still standing on it unless they take a quick step and that is for Atiku and Saraki to do the right thing. If only they will do the right thing, that is only when PDP can win. For now, I’m only seeing Atiku and Saraki playing.

“That’s all I’m saying on this matter. PDP will find it difficult to wrestle power from President Buhari come February 2019 election because they refused to do the right thing from the beginning. Unless they put heads together and do the right thing, APC will still come back.”

The clergyman also predicted the parties that would win at the Governorship Elections in some states in the country.

Primate Ayodele said: “For Lagos State, it would be business as usual but APC will still win. In Oyo State, it’s going to be tough. The PDP man there has missed it; it’s still going back to APC.

“Ogun State is a troubled state. The election should’ve favored APC, but APC may not have it in Ogun State. Don’t underestimate Amosun’s candidate, or the candidate from GNI but PDP will never get the ticket in Ogun.

“For Delta State, PDP will take the state. For Rivers, though it’s a do or die affair; Wike will still come back. Kano and Kaduna is for APC. Then for Imo State, if the PDP man is serious, he can take the state but unfortunately, I don’t see him to be serious and if APC puts their house in order in that state, then they can win that state. APC may win Anambra State for the presidency. Ebonyi and Cross River States may go to APC if PDP is not careful in those states. This is because PDP has not done what they are supposed to do.”