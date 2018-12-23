Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has thanked Jose Mourinho for helping the club win trophies during his time as United manager.

Mourinho, 55, was sent packing after two-and-a-half years in charge of the Red Devils, who are sixth in the Premier League, 19 points behind leaders Liverpool, who spanked them 3-1 on Sunday.

Under the Portuguese, the most successful club in the Premier League suffered their worst start to a campaign for 28 years.

Pogba is understood to have endured long-running feud with Mourinho.

And after the Red Devils mauled Cardiff City 5-1 in their first match under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Saturday, the France international finally accepted that not all had been well under Mourinho.

“I know you’re waiting for something about Jose, about the result today,” Pogba told newsmen.

“Obviously, we are very happy with the result. We played well, the performance of the team was great and I know you want to ask me; ‘But oh yeah, with Jose…’

“With Jose, we won trophies and I want to thank him for that. Not everything worked well, but [some] things went well, we won trophies.

“Winning trophies makes you improve as a person as well and that’s it. That’s the past. I want to thank him for that.

“I’m sure all the players are now looking to the next game, the points, … and we want to go back to the top of the league. That’s all I want to say.

“The performance of the team was great. We are happy the first game with the manager starts like this and the important thing now is to carry on like that.

“We cannot play like this and score five goals and then lose [the next match]. That’s it.”

The Red Devils will next take on Huddersfield Town at Old Trafford on Boxing Day.