Former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has slammed the leadership of Miyetti Allah for threatening to leave Nigeria.

The group had boasted that if they leave Nigeria, the country’s economy will collapse.

Reacting in a post on his Twitter page, Fani-Kayode wrote: “‘If we move out of the country the economy will collapse”-Miyetti Allah. For God sake pack your bags and go.

“Nigerians are disgusted and appalled by the number of innocent people that your members have subjected to mass murder, ethnic cleansing and genocide over the last 3 years.”