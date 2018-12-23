Osinbajo Reveals How Yoruba Can Produce President In 2023

Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, says the outcome of the 2019 presidential election will determine if the Southwest will produce a president in 2023.

The Vice President, who pleaded with Yorubas to work for the success of President Muhammdu Buhari in 2019, noted that it will take a very long time for any Yoruba man to get the Presidency if Buhari fails to return in 2019.

Osinbajo spoke at the palace of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III in Oyo state, southwest Nigeria.

The Vice President maintained that Buhari has performed well and deserves another term in the office.

His words: “It is good to pay homage to the palace. I greet you the king, I greet the Alaafin of Oyo and other traditional rulers here present. Anytime I come to the Kabiesi either here in Abuja, I say it is homecoming.

“The 2019 general elections is our own. We are not looking at the 2019 but 2023. If we get it in 2019, Yoruba will get it in 2023. Because if we don’t get it in 2019, we may not get it in 2023 and it may take a very long time to get it. We need to look at tomorrow and not because of today. What we are doing now is for tomorrow and not for today”.

Osinbajo described President Buhari as an honest man who stands by his worlds.

Osinbajo said, “What I know about Buhari is that he is an honest man. What he say he will do, he will do it”.

Osinbajo added “Now, they are regrouping. These are the people that have ruled for 16 years and they say they want to come back again. They are corrupt. Though, it is still difficult because no man or woman can build a house without a foundation”.

Also at the palace to pay homage to the monarch with the Vice President were Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo state, All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the 2019 general elections, Mr Adebayo Adelabu, former Senate leader, Senator Teslim Folarin and Hon. Akeem Adeyemi who represents Atiba/ Afijio/Oyo East/Oyo West in the House of Representatives.