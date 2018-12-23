Osinbajo Challenges PDP Over 16 Years Oil Revenue

Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has berated previous administrations of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for lack of transparency and accountability with a charge on Nigerians to ask them what they did with monies earned from the sales of crude oil.

Osinbajo made the challenge during the weekend at the palace of the Ovie of Ughelli, HRM Oharisi III during a courtesy visit on the monarch in the company of other Urhobo monarchs.

He revealed that in building infrastructures for the development of the country, the administration of President Muhammad Buhari had spent N2.7 trillion on building infrastructure since its assumption in office.

In his address to the monarchs, Osinbajo, said: “This is not a government that believes that the money of the people should be stolen because our determination is to build this country.

“We are earning today 60 per cent less than what the country earned in the past 10years, yet we are spending more in building infrastructure than any government in the country today.

“The question we ought to ask previous government is, what did they do with the monies if today we are still building the Itakpe-Warri railway line which was established 35years ago as well as the Kaduna Hydro project which also was established 40years ago?”