Governor Rochas Okorocha has said the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, owed civil servants seven months salary arrears when he was governor of Edo State.

Describing the APC Chairman as a noise maker, Okorocha said Oshiomhole lacked the moral right to contribute on issues concerning payment of civil servants salaries.

In a statement on Sunday by his chief press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, Okorocha said the ruling party chairman is angry because his (Oshiomhole) preferred APC governorship candidate in Imo state, Senator Hope Uzodinma, cannot give the APC victory in the state.

The statement reads: “The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, was in Owerri on Friday, December 21, 2018, for the flag-off Campaign of Chief Hope Uzodinma, his preferred governorship Candidate of the party, and he insulted and told petty lies against Governor Rochas Okorocha.

“We won’t allow Oshiomhole to have his cake and still eat it.

“Adams Oshiomhole was governor in Edo State for eight years. Rochas Okorocha has been governor in Imo for less than eight years. And we challenge Oshiomhole to publish his achievements in Edo State for the eight years he was governor and let Rochas publish his own achievements in Imo in less than eight years. And let Nigerians judge between the two who failed as a governor. If Oshiomhole failed to accept this challenge, we won’t have any other option than to conclude that he is just a noise maker.

“Oshiomhole has been talking and working to fulfill his own part of whatever deal he has with Chief Hope Uzodinma. He is acting his own part and in doing that, has thrown caution to the wind.”