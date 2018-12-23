Good morning Nigeria and welcome to the concise roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines today, Sunday, Dec. 23rd.

Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, says the outcome of the 2019 presidential election will determine if the Southwest will produce a president in 2023. The Vice President, who pleaded with Yorubas to work for the success of President Muhammdu Buhari in 2019, noted that it will take a very long time for any Yoruba man to get the Presidency if Buhari fails to return in 2019.

The self-acclaimed leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, says Abia state, southern Nigeria, will “burn” if Okezie Ikpeazu, the state governor is reelected. Concise News reports that Ikpeazu, a governor on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is seeking re-election after coming into power in 2015.

Leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) were on Saturday hosted by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja for its 54th ordinary session. Buhari urged all member countries to ensure payment of all statutory community levy in order to empower and enable its commission to implement the sub-regional integration agenda.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday reiterated his love for the Igbos and promised to fulfil every pledge his administration made to the people of South East. He said that his administration was not neglecting any part of the country.

The self-acclaimed leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, says he had a brief discussion with late Alex Badeh, a former chief of Defense Staff while in Kuje prison. Badeh, who served as the 18th Chief of Air Staff from October 4, 2012, to January 16, 2014, and as the 15th Chief of Defence Staff of the armed forces of Nigeria from January 16, 2014, to July 13, 2015, was shot dead on Tuesday evening. 6. #Budget2019: Buhari Doing Same Thing Jonathan Did In 2015- Ben Bruce The Senator representing Bayelsa East district at the Nigerian Senate, Ben Murray-Bruce, has berated President Muhammadu Buhari for having a high recurrent expenditure in the 2019 budget despite criticizing ex-president Goodluck Jonathan on the same issue in 2015. 7. Five-Star United Maul Cardiff In Solskjaer’s First Game

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s start to life at Old Trafford as Manchester United’s interim manager began on a brilliant note on Saturday with a 5-1 thrashing of his former club Cardiff. Concise News recalls that the former United striker replaced Portuguese Jose Mourinho, who was sacked December 18 after a poor running this season. 8. Fans React To Manchester United’s First 5 Goals In 5 Years

Top Nollywood actress Funke Akindele and her musician husband Abdul Rasheed Bello, also known as JJC Skillz, on Friday welcomes a set of twins, two boys, in Los Angeles, United States. Her sister Ayo Ola-Muhammed made this known on Instagram on Saturday after the Jenifer actress had posted: “Thank you Lord. Oluwa e tobi (God is great), I am now being called a new name,” on Instagram.