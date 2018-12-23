Good morning Nigeria and welcome to the concise roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines today, Sunday, Dec. 23rd.
1. Osinbajo Reveals How Yoruba Can Produce President In 2023
Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, says the outcome of the 2019 presidential election will determine if the Southwest will produce a president in 2023. The Vice President, who pleaded with Yorubas to work for the success of President Muhammdu Buhari in 2019, noted that it will take a very long time for any Yoruba man to get the Presidency if Buhari fails to return in 2019.
2. Abia State Will ‘Burn’ If Okezie Ikpeazu Is Re-Elected – Nnamdi Kanu
The self-acclaimed leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, says Abia state, southern Nigeria, will “burn” if Okezie Ikpeazu, the state governor is reelected. Concise News reports that Ikpeazu, a governor on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is seeking re-election after coming into power in 2015.
3. ECOWAS Leaders Hold 54th Ordinary Session In Abuja
Leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) were on Saturday hosted by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja for its 54th ordinary session. Buhari urged all member countries to ensure payment of all statutory community levy in order to empower and enable its commission to implement the sub-regional integration agenda.
4. Buhari Promises To Fulfil All Pledges Made To South East
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday reiterated his love for the Igbos and promised to fulfil every pledge his administration made to the people of South East. He said that his administration was not neglecting any part of the country.
5. Biafra: What I told Alex Badeh In Kuje Prison – Nnamdi Kanu
Top Nollywood actress Funke Akindele and her musician husband Abdul Rasheed Bello, also known as JJC Skillz, on Friday welcomes a set of twins, two boys, in Los Angeles, United States. Her sister Ayo Ola-Muhammed made this known on Instagram on Saturday after the Jenifer actress had posted: “Thank you Lord. Oluwa e tobi (God is great), I am now being called a new name,” on Instagram.