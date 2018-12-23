Amaju Pinnick has reiterated his decision not to seek re-election as President of the Nigeria Football Federation in 2022.

The former Delta State Sports Commission boss was re-elected president of the football house this year after a protracted leadership battle in the Glass House.

“After this tenure I am not contesting again, I will like to go home to my beautiful wife and kids. I bear no grudges against anyone,” said Pinnick, who is the first vice-president of the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

But Pinnick said he was delighted that Nigeria escaped Fifa ban during the leadership tussle between him and Chris Giwa.

He said: “Imagine if we had been banned, the Super Eagles who have qualified for the Nations cup in 2019 would have been denied that, the Super Falcons who have clinched their 9th African Women’s Nations cup and have a ticket to the world cup in France, our Beach Eagles who have qualified for the World cup in Paraguay, all these would not have been possible.”