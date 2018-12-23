Manchester United Places Transfer Ban On Solskjaer

Manchester United will not allow new and interim boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to make permanent signings during the January transfer window.

United on Saturday thrashed Cardiff City 5-1 in Solskjaer’s first match in charge of the English Premier League side.

And reports from England have revealed that the Norwegian will only take an advisory role on United’s dealings in January.

United does not want the caretaker boss to sign any player but are instead waiting for the arrival of the next manager.

The Mirror UK reports that Manchester United will only let their former star sanction loan deals in January.

This is to allow the team to save up more for permanent moves with their next manager.

Although Solskjaer is willing to continue in the job on a permanent basis, United will only let that happen if Tottenham boss, Mauricio Pochettino, turns down an offer for the role.