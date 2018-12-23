Real Madrid goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, has described sitting on the bench for the side as “never nice” even though he won the Club World Cup with the side on Saturday.

The Los Blancos ran out 4-1 winners over Al Ain in the final of the 2018 edition of the competition, their third in a row.

However, since not finding enough play time after joining the Spanish side from Chelsea in the summer, Courtois has said the experience is a terrible one.

“I respect him a lot, like the other players here who have won three Champions Leagues,” Courtois said about Keylor Navas, the team’s first choice goalie, after the match

“It’s never nice to be on the bench, I guess for him it’s the same, but I see him working well.

“There isn’t a bad relationship, all the goalkeepers train hard.”