Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has said President Muhammadu Buhari wasted an opportunity to be remembered as a great statesman by not implementing the report on restructuring.

Dickson said this in Abuja during at the public presentation of “We are all Biafrans, “written by a veteran journalist and rights activist Chido Onumah.

According to him, “There is no way we can go forward as a country without going back to address the faulty structure that we are currently operating.

“He (Buhari) has to use the power, influence and authority of his office to mobilise our country to do the restructuring that is possible.

“I regret to say that I feel disappointed that the President did not rise to the occasion. It is a tragedy for our country and also a major tragedy for his own leadership.

He, “however congratulate and commend the APC committee on restructuring and devolution of power led by the Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, for the work it did.

“The committee’s report was very clear on the road map to restructure the country. Whenever I see anything good, I support and encourage it.

“Our interest is greater Nigeria. I don’t care which platform you belong to. Just do what is right and you have my support.

“It is however unfortunate that there was no follow up and it is really regrettable that the President did not utilise the lifeline that his own party offered him for the purposes of statesmanship. The President threw away that wonderful and golden opportunity.”