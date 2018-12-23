Gifty, 2kay In Renewed War Over Child's Paternity

A former BBNaija star, Gifty, is in another fresh battle with Mr. 2kay over the paternity of her child, Aisha, following a DNA test over the issue.

2kay insists that he is the father of the child, having undergone a paternity test.

However, Gifty has restated that 2kay is not the father of her daughter.

“Tell him to post the proof (of the DNA test) on his Instagram page,” she told Punch.

“I know what is happening. 2kay just wants a stupid publicity stunt.”

While reacting to the challenge, 2kay said “I am not saying anything about this issue again. You can call Gifty and listen to whatever she has to say.”

He added that he will not be “discussing anything more about that. I am an adult and nobody can force words out of my mouth.”