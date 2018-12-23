Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale leads the list of individual-prize winners at the just-ended 2018 Fifa Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

His three goals contributed to his side’s triumph at the competition after they smashed Al Ain 4-1 in the final on Saturday.

The win meant the Spanish side have now won the crown thrice in a bounce with the Fifa Technical Study Group (TSG) naming the Welsh man as the Player of the Tournament.

Below is the full list of individual-prize winners at the 2018 Club World Cup:

FIFA Fair Play Award: Real Madrid

The Los Blancos have now won their third Club World Cup in a row with the win on Saturday.

Player of the Tournament; Golden Ball Winner: Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

The Welshman netted three goals as the Los Blancos won the trophy for the third time in a row.

He scored the hat-trick against AFC Champions League winners Kashima Antlers in the semi-finals.

Adidas Silver Ball Club World Cup: Caio (Al Ain)

Although Al Ain were smashed by the European champions on Saturday, the Brazillian star has a reason to smile after winning the Adidas Silver Ball.

Caio bagged one goal and gave an assist as his team raced to the final against the odds.

Adidas Bronze Ball Club World Cup: Santos Borre (River Plate)

He finished on three goals – same as Real’s Bale -and the joint top-scorer in the competition.

The Colombian star netted a brace in his team’s semi-final against Al Ain, before grabbing the third goal in their match-of-third-place victory against Kashima Antlers.