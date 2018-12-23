Five-Star United Maul Cardiff In Solskjaer's First Game

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s start to life at Old Trafford as Manchester United’s interim manager began on a brilliant note on Saturday with a 5-1 thrashing of his former club Cardiff.

Concise News recalls that the former United striker replaced Portuguese Jose Mourinho, who was sacked December 18 after a poor running this season.

Marcus Rashford opened the scoring for the Red Devils with a stunning free-kick on the 3rd minutes with a deflected 29th-minute effort from Ander Herrera giving United a 2-0 lead before Victor Camarasa pulled one back for Cardiff through a 38th-minute spot kick to make it 2-1.

However, Anthony Martial doubled United’s lead again on the 41st minute to end the first half 3-1 in favour of Solskjaer’s men.

Jesse Lingard completed the rout in the second half with a contentious penalty on the 57th minute and a 90th-minute goal after rounding Neil Etheridge to tap into an empty net to end the game 5-1.

The result was the first time United have scored five goals in a Premier League game in five years. The last time was when legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson secured a 5-5 draw with West Brom in his last game in charge in May 2013.