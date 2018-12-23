Fayose Hits APC Over Primaries Fallout In Imo, Other States

The immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has taken a swipe at the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over the rift between the party’s chairman, Adams Oshiomhole and Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha.

Fayose, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made the comment in reaction to the recent criticism of Okorocha by the APC chairman.

On Friday, Oshiomhole accused the Governor Okorocha of frustrating Hope Uzodinma, the party’s anointed governorship candidate in Imo.

“Those who are putting Buhari with their faces because they are unknown are fake. Buhari has APC as his party,” the APC chairman had said.

“Buhari has adopted Uzodinma as his governorship candidate. We brought you a message of hope not a message of lamentation and family business.

“We have come to deliver the message of hope that although things have gone wrong in the recent past, we have come to say how we will return the governance of the state to the people.

“You have a reason for demanding change. You want a governorship candidate whose purpose is to bring development to all Imo people including civil servants who no longer know what a payday is like.

“In Uzodinma’s government, appointments will be based on merit and not family connection. We will not domesticate happiness in the hands of a few people because all Imo people will be happy.”

Reacting on Saturday, Fayose tweeted: “When National Chairman of a political party proclaims the Chairman of his party’s Govs’ Forum as a failure, no further questioning as to the fact that the party and its govt is a complete failure.

“Failure in Imo is synonymous with failure in Abuja.”