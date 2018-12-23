Fans React To Manchester United's First 5 Goals In 5 Years

Reactions by football fans have greeted the English Premier League match between Manchester United and Cardiff that ended 5-1 in favour of the Red Devils.

Concise News had reported earlier that Solskjaer ‘s tutored side defeated Cardiff 5-1 in his first game in charge as United’s interim manager following Mourinho’s dismissal.

Marcus Rashford opened the scoring for the Red Devils with a stunning free-kick on the 3rd minutes with a deflected 29th-minute effort from Ander Herrera giving United a 2-0 lead before Victor Camarasa pulled one back for Cardiff through a 38th-minute spot kick to make it 2-1.

However, Anthony Martial doubled United’s lead again on the 41st minute to end the first half 3-1 in favour of Solskjaer’s men.

Jesse Lingard completed the rout in the second half with a contentious penalty on the 57th minute and a 90th-minute goal after rounding Neil Etheridge to tap into an empty net to end the game 5-1.

The result was the first time United have scored five goals in a Premier League game in five years. The last time was when legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson secured a 5-5 draw with West Brom in his last game in charge in May 2013.

Moments after the final whistle, Manchester United supporters and other football fans took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter to praise the team.

Concise News captured some of the reactions below…

Pleased to congratulate @ManUtd interim boss Ole on a resounding first win today. #CARMUN 1-5 pic.twitter.com/BspArQHWpn — Jim White (@JimWhite) December 22, 2018

When Leicester city remember that they will play Manchester United next… #CARMUN pic.twitter.com/o18L8FTYjM — David Chike (@fresh_chico10) December 22, 2018

You are my Solskjaer

My only Solskjaer

You make me happy

When skies are blue 🎶

🎶

You'll never know dear

How much I love you 🎶

So please don't take my Solskjaer away#CARMUN pic.twitter.com/h58jJ6gngU — Detective🕵Craddle (@BCraddle) December 22, 2018

You know Manchester United is back when you realize that David de Gea is not trending😁 #GGMU #CARMUN #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/9zQ6brKKkX — Moses (@Moses_Buju_M) December 22, 2018

City loses to palace at home

Chelsea loses to Leicester at home

United score 5 away Merry fuckin Christmas #CARMUN — Arpit Mishra (@ArpitM15) December 22, 2018

Me greeting Manchester fans tomorrow 😂 Pogba effect Ole ole🙌#GGMU #CARMUN pic.twitter.com/sowEmANams — land of lords 🇰🇪🇰 and 400 others (@njugunaj0hn) December 22, 2018

I’m not a Man Utd fan but I’m very happy for them. I know it’s just Cardiff. Forget the results. Look at how they played! Passing with purpose, pressing the opposition, structured and organised play. Got the best of out of the players rather than highlighting their flaws. #CARMUN — Oppong-Mensah Jr 🔥🇬🇭 (@1_brainyyy) December 22, 2018

Cardiff 1⃣-5⃣ Man Utd For the Red Devils… ✅ Biggest win of season ✅ Biggest away win in 5 years ✅ Ultra-offensive play by all outfield players The shackles are broken! #GGMU #CARMUN pic.twitter.com/5ft3KCjLYL — Ayodeji Ayodeji (@AyodejiX2) December 22, 2018

5 goals scored since Fergie!!!

Board may have been recruiting managers wrong

Pogba brilliant again

Martial able to do his 1-2 moves

Lingard movement

Rashford pace

This is a new Manchester United

#CARMUN#MUFC pic.twitter.com/rFQZ7erKvA — 👑 OLUWAFIFUNMI 🎨🇳🇬 (@FifunmiRexx) December 22, 2018

What a difference a smile make😂Well done Ole and Team, the United spirit was back in the performance today @ManUtd #CARMUN — Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) December 22, 2018

We score 5 goals for the first time in 5years

Pogba the Virus with 3 assists

Martial The Inconsistent One scores his 8th EPL goal

Attacking Football is back

Everyone is happy

GGMU❤#CARMUN #NFFCShow — KinG NomSo👑 (@ani_nomso) December 22, 2018

Lindelof making runs into the final third and creating shot assists. #CARMUN Mourinho: pic.twitter.com/PAyPQPQ1XL — Ebuka Akara (@ebuka_akara) December 22, 2018

A dream start for Solskjaer as manager of Man United. The last time they scored 5 goals in a match was 2013 – under Sir Alex Ferguson. #CARMUN #PL — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) December 22, 2018

This is our Manchester United, not that cloned Man U from Sudan! 😂 Allez Ole! #GGMU 💪#CARMUN pic.twitter.com/j5PMpf8Wad — Jerry Musa (@RealJerryMusa) December 22, 2018

As pleasing as it is to watch, this isn’t just the effect of Solkjaers coaching. It’s disgraceful, unprofessional slapped arsed cunts simply playing like we all knew they could. #CARMUN — rouge diablo (@Rougediablo3) December 22, 2018

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Shoot!You won't ever score a goal if you don't shoot. Finish!" Herrera: Say no more #CARMUN pic.twitter.com/Qi4cupwnXu — Sbonelo Radebe (@sbonelo9223) December 22, 2018

NO ONE CAN TALK TO ME ABOUT PAUL POGBA!!! ABSOLUTE WIZARD!!! #MUFC #CARMUN 🔴⚪️⚫️ — Rants N Bants (@rantsnbants) December 22, 2018

Lukaku : can i pls start today's game

Solksjear : #carmun pic.twitter.com/qvPrNykZs3 — i never (@Bennyblingzz1) December 22, 2018

On his first day Solskjaer’s United have done what Moyes, Van Gaal and Mourinho failed to do. Score 5 goals. #CARMUN — Sam Homewood (@SamHomewood) December 22, 2018

Don’t anyone tell me to calm down if u ain’t watched Maureen destroy ur club for nearly 3 seasons go FUCK YOURSELF 🤣😩🤷🏾‍♂️ #MUFC #CARMUN 🔴⚪️⚫️ — Rants N Bants (@rantsnbants) December 22, 2018

Mourinho: those bastards set me up

So they can play good football#CARMUN pic.twitter.com/EATFegL2c4 — johnson dickson (@askjohnnydick) December 22, 2018

Where are all the fans saying all our players were shit & it wasn’t the manager!? 🤣 I bet my life if José was in charge none of those goals happen! Ander defo doesn’t shoot & AM popped up on the right when he was playing on the “left” #CARMUN 🔴⚪️⚫️ — Rants N Bants (@rantsnbants) December 22, 2018

1-man city lost

2-chelsea lost

3-attacking football back on

4- we’re scoring a lot of goals

5-it has been a good day!#CARMUN pic.twitter.com/D7EoH8ITWr — JAMAL (@Jamalo_14) December 22, 2018

Every Man Utd fan watching the full time whistle like #CARMUN pic.twitter.com/etRpZ2uLdH — BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) December 22, 2018

#mufc 3-1 up h-t. Sharper, hungrier, more urgency, more freedom. United players moving the ball quicker, and clearly responding to Solskjaer’s progressive ideas. Handbrake released. #CARMUN — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) December 22, 2018

Cardiff City 1-5 Manchester United – This is the first time #MUFC have scored 5 goals in the Premier League since Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge. Wow. What an initial impact Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had. #CARMUN #PLonNBC pic.twitter.com/tl4yk5E2IC — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) December 22, 2018

A comprehensive, entertaining, and thoroughly deserved victory to start Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s spell as caretaker manager of Manchester United.

As hoped for from the Glazers when they decided to sack a third manager in 56 months. #CARMUN #NORhttps://t.co/eSzPZpBWhh pic.twitter.com/tgTvfSm6Jy — Duncan Castles (@DuncanCastles) December 22, 2018

I’m cool with losing games, we lost games under SAF! But if we lose then we lose playing LIKE THIS!!! #MUFC #CARMUN 🔴⚪️⚫️ — Rants N Bants (@rantsnbants) December 22, 2018

When Sánchez Fred & Bailly come into this XI someone is gonna hold SMOKE 💨🤣🤷🏾‍♂️ We’ve got our club back! #CARMUN 🔴⚪️⚫️ — Rants N Bants (@rantsnbants) December 22, 2018