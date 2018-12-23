Former Leader of the Nigerian Senate Victor Ndoma-Egba has stated that Igbos can produce Nigeria’s next president if they vote for President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 elections.

Speaking to newsmen, the Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) warned that other presidential candidates can’t guarantee an Igbo Presidency.

He said: “Let me hazard what may happen and I think they will go with President Buhari.

“They are hoping to produce a President in 2023 and that opportunity can only come through a President Buhari because by the application of the law, come 2023, Buhari will become illegible to contest because he must end his tenure and that is when the south-east can have their turn.

“Any other person that comes, forget whatever promises they make. The moment they seat on that chair, they must take their constitutional two full terms. So, any other person will delay the chances for the south-east. That is why I think the south-east will go with President Buhari.

“It is not automatic though. We are talking about the opportunity and it is for the south-east to go and organize themselves and ready itself for that opportunity.

“Will they have an opportunity in 2023 through President Buhari? The answer is yes, the opportunity will be there and you need to put your house in order. Will it be possible with another person in 2023 considering the fact that the person would have a constitutional two term. The answer is no.”