Deeper Life December Retreat 2018 Live Stream: How To Watch Online

The Deeper Life December Retreat 2018 began over the weekend with millions of members and viewers ready to live stream the programme; watch it online.

Deeper Life December Retreat 2018 Date

According to the church, the December Retreat will run from the 21st of December to the 25th at the Deeper Life Conference Center located at 42, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The General Superintendent of the church, William Kumuyi, will minister at the December event.

Deeper Life December Retreat 2018 Theme

The theme for the Deeper Life National December Retreat is “Hope After the Famine” with attendees told to expect “opportunities,” “enlargement,” “harvest” and “power.”

How To Live Stream Deeper Life December Retreat 2018

Worshippers who want to live stream the December Deeper Life National Retreat 2018 can do so via the following links:

Deeper Life Youtube channel

Webcast

The Deeper Life December Retreat is a yearly event of the church meant to build members’ faith and strengthen their work with God.