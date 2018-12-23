Early diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases are critical to maintaining a child’s vision, an Ophthalmologist Dr Tarela Sarimiye has said.

According to him, the eye represents less than one per cent of the total body volume, and a loss of one’s sight results in more than 20 per cent of one’s functionality and capability.

“There are many eye conditions and diseases that can affect a child’s vision; early diagnosis and treatment are critical to maintaining a child’s vision and a healthy eye,” he told NAN.

“There are a few of the common eye conditions in childhood and for which care is needed including poor vision; allergic conjunctivitis.

“A child with poor vision can be suspected of such when he or she sits close to the television screen to watch programmes, teacher complains that the child is not seeing the chalk board or likes copying from friends and not the board.

“If this poor vision is not addressed on time it may result to a less functionally developed eyes due to reduced stimulus for the eye development and which is much difficult to treat.

“Conjunctivitis, an allergic condition affecting the transparent coating of the white of the eye can occur as a seasonal or perennial reaction.

“The child when exposed to allergens which are usually free floating in the air such as pollen from grass, a reaction is triggered that causes itchy sensation, tearing, which leads to redness of the eyes and sometimes swelling of the eyelids.

“The child should be taken for appropriate treatment by an eye specialist, proper eye health is a must for all children.”