Budget2019: Buhari Doing Same Thing Jonathan Did In 2015- Ben Bruce

The Senator representing Bayelsa East district at the Nigerian Senate, Ben Murray-Bruce, has berated President Muhammadu Buhari for having a high recurrent expenditure in the 2019 budget despite criticizing ex-president Goodluck Jonathan on the same issue in 2015.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, the Bayelsa East lawmaker said the amount proposed for servicing debts borrowed by the Buhari’s government in three years was a serious problem to the 2019 fiscal budget.

Senator Murray-Bruce tweeted: “The main issue with the 2019 budget is that Nigeria has borrowed so much money these last 3 years that we now spend more on servicing our debts (that is paying interests, not paying off the debts) t

“President Buhari criticised Goodluck Jonathan for having a high recurrent expenditure, but it is so funny that in his latest budget, recurrent expenditure has doubled from what it was in 2015. My advice to the President is this-make your words sweet, just in case you have to eat them,” the senator tweeted.

Concise News reports that President Buhari presented a budget proposal of N8.83 trillion for the year 2019 to a joint session of the National Assembly on Thursday.

The 2019 Budget, tagged ‘Budget of Sustenance’, is a drop from the N9.12tn approved for 2018.

President Buhari proposed an oil benchmark of $60 per barrel with a daily production output of 2.3 million barrels per day (bpd).