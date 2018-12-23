Nigerian military chiefs on Saturday visited Borno State to assess the fight against Boko Haram terrorists in Nigeria’s North-East region.

Led by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Oloniakin, the military chiefs visited the Theatre Command, Operation Lafiya Dole.

Others who visited the state were the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas; Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, and some top officers of the Defence Headquarters.

They were received by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, who had travelled to Borno earlier to engage with commanders and troops on the activities of Operation Lafiya Dole.

It was learned that during the visit, the CDS was briefed by the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Benson Akinroluyo, on the activities of the troops.

The CDS and the service chiefs also met with other field commanders and received updates on the operational activities in their respective areas of responsibility.