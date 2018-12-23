Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Spits Fire In 9th Live Broadcast (Full Text)

The self-acclaimed leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, delivered his ninth broadcast on Saturday, December 22. Kanu’s broadcast came weeks after the pro-Biafra activist challenged the Federal Government of Nigeria to refute his allegations that President Muhammadu Buhari is “dead”. Advertise With Us The secessionist leader spoke on his meeting with late Alex Badeh, a former chief of air staff, President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state, and other issues. Read excerpts of his ninth broadcast below…

“Our job is to restore Biafra and there is nothing anybody will do about it. The zoo must fall with the president Jubril. We shall expose the Yoruba media that collect money to publish rubbish. Once again Jubril and his handlers have shown to the world the ample opportunity for those brave enough within the zoo to confront the impostor from Sudan but they passed up because they are cowards. They are natural born cowards. What matters to them is the money they loot especially the Yoruba media. I want Yoruba journalists to go back to the scientific evidence I gave about two weeks ago. Look at it and look at the person that presented the budget to the Senate and tell me if the person is general Buhari. The most painful part is that you don’t need a vibrant brain to understand that Jubril is not Buhari. They flew Yoruba journalists to Abuja recently and bribed them thinking we will not know about it. I want everybody to look properly to look at Jubril in the house of Senate. All of you who saw the video saw that the left ear is still intact. That was why Saraki was looking at his left ear. Alex Badeh was courageous enough to tell them to remove him from their trial or he will expose them and he was killed. I will prove it tonight that Aisha Buhari knew about the killing. I say it that very conviction that the Nigerian media is working against the people.



Kyari. Yoruba media is responsible for the mess Nigeria is in today. You will see from the picture of Buhari in that had a growth on the chick. Alex Badeh died because he threatened Aisha Buhari and end

No matter how you reverse the picture, it will be left. If you try to change it, 76 will change to 67. Because the cabals were forcing Jubril to mimic Buhari, he can not sign his signature well.

Yoruba media should go and verify themselves. Everybody in the Senate knows that the person the northerners voted had a damaged ear but no one asked a simple question. I want to prove to the Yoruba media tonight that they are working for the devil. They know that any day Biafra goes, Fulani will invade them that’s why they can publish anything to keep everything possible to keep Nigeria one. I want everybody to look at the official picture taken when Jubril visited Trump and the picture the dead Buhari attended anti-corruption summit in London. You will notice the damaged ear.



Look at the pictures very well and after this night if anybody still believes that Jubril is Buhari then I know pigs are better than black Africans. That trouble is coming sooner because I will prove that they sent a fake to Trump.

K will even charge the US diplomatic mission in Nigeria for sending a fake Buhari to Trump. Now that you have seen the two pictures, are the two helices the same?

What of the lobule?



I'm using official pictures published by Nigerian government. The one of Buhari is not the same as Jubril's.

I asked him why is it that White musicians are playing in London and elsewhere to feed we in Africa?



I told him that but it’s very simple. He asked how and I said it’s just H2O.

He didn't talk maybe he didn't want me to feel bad. He said it's because there was no water in Ethiopia.

If Okezie Ikpeazu should come back as governor, Abia state will burn. Write it somewhere that I said so. They will know that Abia state is for IPOB and for the people.

He is an agent of the North. A publisher told one of my assistants that publishing the exposé of Jubril will make them to close up or possibly go to jail. Alex Badeh is dead. I want to bring to you what might have transpired. This is what Punch newspaper wrote not me.

They said it has been revealed that Badeh met with Aisha Buhari and the chief of staff over his trial two weeks before he was shot dead. Do you need to know why he was killed?

A close associate said that Badeh told him that Aisha said that only Abbay Kyari can help him. Do you know know that it means that Buhari is dead? The same story stated that Aisha took Badeh to Kyari. Is it a surprise that you wonder why Badeh was killed?

I know you will not reason. That’s why I call Nigeria a zoo. They always attack people without arms and leave those with arms. We will get there soon. Where I stay in Israel you cannot break into my room. It will take you 4hours before you can do so. I gave 6 scientific evidence proving Buhari is dead. Remember that Lai Mohammed reacted to my allegations saying it’s false. Jubril will no longer campaign because all lens will be focused on his ears. I will imprison Jubril in Aso Rock. That is why they are sending Osinbajo everywhere. Only Biafra will save Africa by the help of the Most-High. PDP should ask Saraki to verify documents signed by Buhari in the past and the resent ones. I know he will be afraid because they may kill him. My submission is that the signatures before 2016 and the ones now are not the same. Let me warn Nigeria, IPOB will challenge all recent signatures signed in the international community. I am giving you another evidence. This now goes to Muslims. How many times does one perform Hajj in a year?

Why did Aisha Buhari perform hajj more than 3 times in 2017?

Aisha was frequenting Saudi Arabia the same time they said the late Buhari was said to be in the hospital in London. Let me rephrase what I said last two weeks.

Any day Jubril waves his hands again, it will be bye-bye to himself and Nigeria. At the Senate presentation, he was closing his palm with his thumb. Okezie Ikpeazu ordered for the arrest of 51 Jewish Biafrans making a religious prosecution. Anywhere Okezie Ikpeazu is, he will not have peace.

Anywhere Okezie Ikpeazu campaign group is in Abia state will be disrupted.

After Okezie Ikpeazu we will face Obiano. Anywhere you see Okezie Ikpeazu poster destroy it. It’s a standing order. That thing you people are looking for you will get it now. I am giving you 3 days to release our people if not Abia State will be on fire. That stupid Okezie Ikpeazu cannot campaign henceforth We don’t hate anyone. We hate those that hate us. There is nothing you will do to stop this match. Those of you that are afraid to die should get ready to die because there is no way an impostor’s name will be on the ballot and you ask us to vote.

There will be no election”.



