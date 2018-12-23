Biafra: Kanu Speaks On Badeh, Buhari, Others In Latest Broadcast (Audio)

The self-acclaimed leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, says he had a brief discussion with late Alex Badeh, a former chief of Defense Staff while in Kuje prison.

Badeh, who served as the 18th Chief of Air Staff from October 4, 2012, to January 16, 2014, and as the 15th Chief of Defence Staff of the armed forces of Nigeria from January 16, 2014, to July 13, 2015, was shot dead on Tuesday evening.

Speaking on the murder of late Badeh during a live broadcast on radio Biafra on Saturday, Kanu alleged that the late Chief of Air Staff was murdered on the instructions of some persons in the government.

Kanu said during his discussion with Badeh, he told the late Air chief that Nigeria cannot work but he (Badeh) insisted that Nigeria will work.

His words: “I met Alex Badeh in Kuje or he met me in Kuje prison and we had a brief discussion. Those that were there know what I discussed with him.

“I told him Nigeria will never work, but he told me no, Nigeria will work, your senior brother is my friend. My senior brother is Air Marshal,” the IPOB leader said.

Kanu added: “Alex Badeh is dead and nobody is investigating his death. Nobody is calling him a hero. Alex Badeh was brave”.

The IPOB leader also spoke on President Muhammadu Buhari’s 76th birthday, saying the President proved his allegations of an impostor by cutting his cake with his left hand.

Speaking further, Kanu said Abia state will burn if Okezie Ikpeazu is reelected as governor of the southeast state.

His words: “I don’t understand people, after operation python dance I, II, III, you people still want to vote in Abia state.

“One thing I know is Okezie Ikpeazu will not go back. We will stop him.

“If Okezie Ikpeazu goes back to Abia state government house, Abia state will burn because he is a descendant of the Hausa Fulani”.

Kanu also spoke on other issues. Listen to the full broadcast below…