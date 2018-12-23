The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has said President Muhammadu Buhari is not interested in conducting a free, fair and credible election in 2019.

He made this known while speaking to newsmen through the spokesperson of the PDP Campaign Council, Umar Sani, on Sunday.

Sani disclosed that Buhari is plotting to extend the service of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, in order to use him to manipulate the presidential elections in favour of the APC.

He said the president’s refusal to sign the Electoral (Amendment) Bill 2018 despite the provisions in the bill to address election manipulations was a manifestation of his intention not to conduct a credible poll

Sani said: “Elections are usually manipulated at coalition centres and the amendments in the Electoral Bill is trying to prevent this but the President has refused to sign it.

“When former President Goodluck Jonathan was in office, he was pressurised to extend the service of the then IGP, MD Abubakar but he did not succumb. The election was also close then and he refused to succumb to the pressure to extend his service.

“We will not accept this now, we won’t accept anything less than what was done then. A precedent has been set, so we won’t accept anything less.”