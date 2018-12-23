The US special envoy to the anti-Islamic State group coalition, Brett McGurk, has resigned, a State Department official said on Saturday.

McGurk’s resignation followed that of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis over key disagreements with the US president.

“When I became President, ISIS was going wild,” Trump had tweeted.

“Now ISIS is largely defeated and other local countries, including Turkey, should be able to easily take care of whatever remains. We’re coming home!”

Later, the US president attacked McGurk on Twitter, referring to him as a “grandstander” who was quitting just before his time was up.

McGurk, 45, was set to leave his position in February, but reportedly felt he could no longer continue in the job after Trump’s declaration.