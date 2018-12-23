The spokesman for the Northern Elders Forum (Nef), Ango Abdullahi, has said the future of the country lies in the legacies built for Nigerians.

Ango, a former Vice-Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria noted this over the weekend during his 80th birthday anniversary.

The event was held in his home in Bassa, Zaria in Kaduna State.

According to him, the future of Nigeria “is not in naira and Kobo” as he urged the younger ones to leave good legacies behind.

He said the event was for “members of the Abdullahi Kwasau dynasty to come together, “to know one other, speak with one another and strengthen the relationship with one other.”