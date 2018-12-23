Nollywood screen diva, Mercy Aigbe, has revealed that she has many sources of income apart from her pay from movie roles.

According to Mercy, the insinuation that she gets money from politicians is not true as she is an industrious lady.

She noted that the urge to succeed in whatever she lays her hands on is her major push for success.

“What drives me is the urge to succeed. I always want to be successful with whatever I do. I also have [a] passion for acting and fashion, which are the things I do,” she told Vanguard.

“People who follow me on social media can attest to the fact that I’m a very trendy person. Apart from acting, I have other streams of income. I am not a lazy person and I believe that I have not even achieved half of my dreams.”

She added that“My son is showing interest in acting and I usually say that whatever my children want to do, I’m going to give them 100 percent support.

On the most expensive item in her wardrobe, she said: “I wouldn’t tell you the price of the most expensive item in my wardrobe before some people think I have so much money and thieves come calling. However, the costliest item in my wardrobe is a Rolex wrist watch.”