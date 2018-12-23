The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has not submitted Jerry Gana’s name to the Independent National Electoral Commission as its presidential candidate.

Gana replaced a former Cross Rivers State Governor, Donald Duke as the party’s candidate for the 2019 elections.

This followed a court ruling that said the zoning formula of the party gave Gana the ticket for next year’s elections.

However, the leadership of the party has twarted moves to list Gana as its flagbearer.

“Prof Jerry Gana took the party to court and the party is appealing the judgment. As far as the party is concerned, Duke won the primary and the state chairmen are on his side,” a source told Punch.

The party is not supporting Gana but a few people in the EXCO are supporting him (Gana).

“For instance, Prof Jerry Gana wanted the party to submit his application to INEC, but the party turned the request down on the grounds that they are appealing the judgment. His name is not with INEC.”