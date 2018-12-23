No fewer than 168 people have lost their lives following a volcanic eruption that slammed without warning into popular beaches around Indonesia’s Sunda Strait on Saturday night.

Concise News learned that hundreds of buildings were destroyed by the wave, which hit the coast of southern Sumatra and the western tip of Java about 9:30 pm (1430 GMT).

It was also gathered that search and rescue teams were scouring rubble for survivors, with 168 confirmed dead, 745 people injured and 30 reported missing across three regions.

AFP reports that Asep Perangkat, who fled Carita beach Saturday night, said he was with his family when the wave surged through the town, carving a path of destruction.

“Cars were dragged about 10 metres and so were containers,” he told the news agency.

“Buildings on the edge of the beach were destroyed, trees and electric poles fell to the ground.

“All the residents that are safe ran to the forest.”