Nigerian singer Yemi Alade has apologised to her colleagues in the entertainment industry for a blunt comment on celebrities who deceive their fans with their digitally enhanced butts.

In a tweet, she notes that her goal is to inspire an appreciation for one’s physique without having to make enhancement in pictures.

“If my last tweet was offensive in anyway, to my fellow females and guyz I apologise. I am sincerely sorry. I just want us to appreciate ourselves more tin, tall, fat, short. With or without Nyash,” She wrote on Twitter.

Guys i am not here to defend myself. If my last tweet was offensive in anyway, to my fellow females and guyz i apologise. I am sincerely sorry. I just want us to appreciate ourselves more tin, tall, fat, short. With or without Nyash. WE ARE BEAUTIFUL.❤ — #OGA (@yemialadee) December 21, 2018

Alade had earlier wrote on Twitter to throw shots at an unnamed female, who, according to her, has been photoshopping her buttocks to deceive her fans on social media.

She warned the individual to stop deceiving fans and accept the fact that she has nothing behind.