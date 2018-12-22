Former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has said that the Peoples Democratic Party’s Presidential candidate for the 2019 election, Atiku Abubakar, has a lot of work to do if he wishes to win.

Atiku is the main challenger to President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress, and Fani-Kayode has told his party’s flag bearer that the task ahead is a tough one which requires him to rebuild bridges.

In a Twitter post on Saturday, the former minister said: “I just had a discussion with someone that I thought had a brain. I wish to make this clear. If Atiku wishes to win the Presidency next year he has work to do and he must rebuild bridges with many. Elections are not won by large crowds and wishful thinking but by strong alliances.”