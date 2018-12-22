Security Personnel Slumps, Dies While On Duty At Lagos Airport

A Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Friday slumped and died while on duty at the general aviation terminal (GAT) of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial city.

The immediate past general secretary, National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Olayinka Abioye, confirmed the incident to the NAN on Saturday in Lagos.

His words: “The deceased was a former executive member of NUATE, FAAN branch.

“We learnt he was on duty yesterday when he suddenly collapsed and died before receiving medical attention.”

Abioye said the deceased, who is survived by a wife and five children, has been buried according to Islamic rites.

He described Mohammed’s demise as unfortunate, stressing that the FAAN management must give priority and urgent attention to the well being of workers.

According to Abioye, some aviation security staff are being made to work more than the required eight hours per day without rest periods or compensation.

“It is said that some of them work for 12 hours at a stretch without break simply because the Directorate of Aviation Security is suffering from dearth of adequate manpower,” he alleged.

Abioye said although FAAN had been carrying out recruitments from time to time, such exercises were not on need basis as expected but on political expediency.