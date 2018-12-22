Liverpool remain four points clear at the top of the Premier League table after second-placed Manchester City surprisingly lost 3-2 at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Reds, who had beaten Wolves 2-0 in Friday night football, occupy top spot with 48 points from 18 matches while City trail them by four points.

Elsewhere, Chelsea were stunned at home by 2016 champions Leicester City, with England international Jamie Vardy netting the winner in the 51st minute.

In spite of the loss, the Blues remain in the top four as they have a better goal difference than Arsenal, who returned to winning ways with a 3-1 spanking of Burnley at the Emirates Stadium.

Also on the winning side today were Southampton, whose battle for survival got another huge boost with a 3-1 win at Huddersield Town, while Watford also humbled West Ham 2-0 on the road.

In the day’s late kick-off match, Manchester United, under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, take on Cardiff City.