Only God And PDP Will Save Nigeria In Perilous 2019- Okupe

Doyin Okupe, a former Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to former Nigeria’s President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, says only God and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will save Nigeria.

Speaking on Arise TV on Friday, the former Presidential aide, who claimed Nigeria is in perilous times, asked Nigerians not to vote for a president who they are not sure is in charge of the economy and affairs of the nation.

Okupe said Aisha Buhari, the wife of the president had made it clear to Nigerians that her husband, Muhammadu Buhari is not in charge.

His words: “The presidency is totally affected, they are unconcerned and totally disconnected from the suffering of the masses, the president does not know about many things going on,” Okupe said.

“His wife came out on television and said the president is not in charge. Mrs Buhari said two men are the people that are running the country.

“Mrs Buhari came to the Nigerian public said you guys have to fight for yourselves because right now, my husband has lost the grip on this administration, and some two people, who we do not know, are the ones running the economy.

“Is that what we want to vote for? The same government that you don’t know who will run the administration? A country of 200 million people with so many youths?

“We are in dangerous and perilous times, and only God and PDP will save this country in 2019”.

Okupe said the government of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has brought indecency into Nigeria and has continuously peddled lies.

He said the Buhari admin has not created 12 million jobs as claimed, stating that Akinwumi Adesina, minister of agriculture under Jonathan, had over 10 million farmers on his mobile wallet database.

Okupe said President Buhari may have added two million farmers to what Adesina had done, only to come and be celebrating 12 million jobs that they did not create.

The former spokesman to former president Olusegun Obasanjo also said his son’s support for Buhari is based on his education and gullibility.