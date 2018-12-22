Nigerians Melt Twitter Over Funke Akindele's Twins
Funke Akindele and husband JJC Skillz

Nigerians have taken to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, to congratulate Nollywood Nollywood actress Funke Akindele and her musician husband Abdul Rasheed Bello, also known as JJC Skillz, for their newborn babies.

Concise News had reported earlier that the entertainers welcomed a set of twins, two boys, in Los Angeles, the United States on Friday.

Ayo Ola-Muhammed, a sister to the Nollywood actress made this known on Instagram on Saturday after the Jenifa Dairy actress had posted: “Thank you Lord. Oluwa e tobi (God is great), I am now being called a new name,” on Instagram.

While JJC has children from his previous relationships, this is Akindele’s first child since their marriage. The 41-year-old actress cum producer has been happily married to JJC for three years now.

Moments after the news broke, Nigerians as well as entertainers, took to Twitter to congratulate the couple.

Concise News captured some of the reactions below…

