Nigerians Melt Twitter Over Funke Akindele's Twins

Nigerians have taken to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, to congratulate Nollywood Nollywood actress Funke Akindele and her musician husband Abdul Rasheed Bello, also known as JJC Skillz, for their newborn babies.

Concise News had reported earlier that the entertainers welcomed a set of twins, two boys, in Los Angeles, the United States on Friday.

Ayo Ola-Muhammed, a sister to the Nollywood actress made this known on Instagram on Saturday after the Jenifa Dairy actress had posted: “Thank you Lord. Oluwa e tobi (God is great), I am now being called a new name,” on Instagram.

While JJC has children from his previous relationships, this is Akindele’s first child since their marriage. The 41-year-old actress cum producer has been happily married to JJC for three years now.

Moments after the news broke, Nigerians as well as entertainers, took to Twitter to congratulate the couple.

Concise News captured some of the reactions below…

The news of Funke Akindele and her husband JJC Skillz welcoming twins is so heart-warming. It is another reminder that God never fails, honours his word and blesses those who trust him. I mean, God gave them not 1, but two beautiful babies. So so happy for them! pic.twitter.com/QpoFspNEz7 — Moji Delano (@MojiDelanoBlog) December 22, 2018

This Funke Akindele's joy is everybody's joy and i pray this joy extends to all expectant mothers. AMEN. — Ayò Edgal (@Mr_Edgal) December 22, 2018

Toolz last week. Funke Akindele today. Good news everywhere. ❤️❤️ — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) December 22, 2018

Akpororo’s reaction to Funke Akindele giving birth to twins. See ehnnn thank God say man no be God. The bad belle pipu have been put in a permanent state of shut up!!! Pim!! 🤫🤫 pic.twitter.com/iNgcGgspkW — 👑 DaddyMO 👑 🚀♠️ (@officialdaddymo) December 22, 2018

Lessons from Toolz and Funke Akindele births..

1.Keep your personal life personal

2.Everything in life is a phase pain and joy inclusive

3.Never doubt God for a minute no matter how long,God's plans are how well

4.Dont give up and never allow your faith waiver…. — Ti (@Tiadara) December 22, 2018

Its like it new mummy and daddy christmas Toolz and Capt. Now JJC and Funke Akindele Happy for them. — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) December 22, 2018

A Big Congratulations to Funke Akindele Bello and JJC Skillz as they welcome their first child in USA. May the Joy that comes with this great news locate each and everyone before the end of the Year. God bless the family more and more..🎊 👦 — Demola Adetona (@DEMOLAEXPOZE) December 22, 2018

The news about Funke Akindele having Twins is breaking my head right now. Shame to all the False Prophets who said she will never have kids.

Who is he that speaks and it comes to pass when the Lord has not commanded it?? For all the pain, secret tears, etc, God gave her double. pic.twitter.com/jsQtroaGTQ — Anastasia oguegbe (@anasoguegbe) December 22, 2018

Man no be God. Congratulations Funke Akindele & JJC!! ❤️ — F.SHAW (@FshawKingFisher) December 22, 2018

First it was Toolz, now Funke Akindele. God is not finished with you, all you need to do is keep believing. Congrats to Funke Akindele on the birth of her Baby. — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (GCFR) (@Rouvafe) December 22, 2018

First Gabrielle Union, then Toolz now Funke Akindele. 2018 God did it for my faves. 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾 — LEO (@THardeola) December 22, 2018

Congratulations to one of my Fav, Funke Akindele Bello and JJC Skillz as they welcome their first child in USA. God bless you more & more.

🎊 👦 pic.twitter.com/Uplz9v3DUH — Gbemi Dennis™ (@GbemiDennis) December 22, 2018

I'm hearing that Funke Akindele Bello welcomes 1st child with husband JJC Skillz. This is like the best news of 2018 for me. I'm so happy for Funke Akindele. — AJALA (@UNCLE_AJALA) December 22, 2018

Toolz and Funke Akindele's pregnancy stories is the reason why most Nigerian women keep their pregnancy from the public until they put to bed. 👌 — Tessyama👑 (@tescool) December 22, 2018

God, I see what you have done in the life of Funke Akindele & Toolz. The God of last minute miracles, GLORIFY yourself in my life before the end of year 2018🙏 — Kemi Ariyo (@d_problemsolver) December 22, 2018

Congratulations to Funke Akindele & her Hubby JJC Skillz on the birth of their Baby. I’d be waiting for my own invite to the naming ceremony 😀. pic.twitter.com/1XYeA2bvC0 — Damilola. A (@LivingInNigeria) December 22, 2018

In spite of the crisis that rocked her brief first marriage, @funkeakindele has emerged as one of those rare Nigerian Celebrities that have managed their Private lives very well. I wish her more joy, more favors from God, more Children, everything her heart desires. — Mr Stanley Nwabia (@MrStanleyNwabia) December 22, 2018

Congrats to Funke Akindele 😭😭😭 she just gave birth to twins am so happy for her and her husband ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/tJ2OzfAzkv — Hotcake 💕💋 (@Hotcake_xx) December 22, 2018

It can only be my God!!🙏🙏❤

Funkazeeeee and Skillz!!!

Ire!!!

Double for your trouble!!

God does not need any man to be who HE is!!

Carry go….

Congratulations and tuale!!!@funkeakindele… https://t.co/1svgNE7QU4 — Kate Henshaw (@HenshawKate) December 22, 2018

Congratulations to Funke Akindele and Hubby, JJC Skillz on welcoming their First born. Christmas came early 😊😊😊😊 May God protect your new born and your Home. More blessings 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/WbuUb7tmLC — AURA❤️COOL (@TWEETORACLE) December 22, 2018

I knew it, when I saw her Instastory and she said "mo gba oruko tuntun" 💃💃💃💃

Yasssssss, Congratulations Funke Akindele 💃💃💃God be praised🙏🙏 — Dt Nassarawa person✌ (@Packidoo) December 22, 2018

Thank you Jesus

I'm so happy for Funke Akindele

Mood: pic.twitter.com/sFRZsthUvB — 💖Mheelolar💖 (@Oye_ronkeh) December 22, 2018

Funke Akindele and her husband have welcomed a child? Omg 😢😢

This has made my day already 🙏🙏 — Tessyama👑 (@tescool) December 22, 2018

Funke Akindele is now a mother. She has given birth — L• (@Lamziee) December 21, 2018

This Funke Akindele pregnancy and baby birth is worth learning from. Sometimes keeping the incubation of your good news from public sight is safe for you. Everything doesn’t have to be on the ‘Gram😂 — PortHarcourt-Chronicles😎 (@PHchronicles) December 22, 2018

Funke Akindele has been making us smile for years now, she deserves to be happy too. One of the greatest news I've heard this year. — Future influencer⏺ (@Davidchibike) December 22, 2018

Funke Akindele had twins???? I'm so so so happy. First Tools, now Funke. Or my egbons that waited 17 years and 2018 brought their baby. 2018 really a baby boom year. I'm carrying my faith into 2019 for 2 people dear to my heart. 2019 will be the year, I come back to this tweet! — Black Water (@shemmaye) December 22, 2018

I remember Funke Akindele's prayer point during the #HallelujahChallenge. Olorungbogboro has turned things around 😃😃😃. Oluwa loshe — Faisal (@JajaPhD) December 22, 2018

Am I the only one that didn't know Funke Akindele was pregnant? Congrats to her and her husband 😊 — E-zrael Ani (@EzraelAni) December 22, 2018

So Funke Akindele was pregnant when she filmed chief daddy and also continued filming and directing Jenifa's diary? Talking of work ethic! A QUEEN!!! — she dey knack? 🇳🇬😈 (@EreolaLarey) December 22, 2018

I'm happy for Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz. The joy of having a baby is unquantifiable. May God continue to bless and protect their household. — Bhadmus Hakeem (@Bhadoosky) December 22, 2018

Congrats to @funkeakindele we are so happy for you, now you don't deserved a manual cleaning but an automated one like this so you don't stress yourself. We know you like comfort. Congrats again #FunkeAkindele pic.twitter.com/dh3MIXkLuI — Ezeafulukwe Ekene V (@kesevin22) December 22, 2018

One Pastor actually said Funke Akindele has to marry a gateman before she can have children. Look at God ! pic.twitter.com/W5pVAaFSEI — Sisi Eko (@Le_arma) December 22, 2018

When well wishers and fans hear that Funke Akindele has given birth Us: pic.twitter.com/VT2b9MVFyH — JAJ 🇳🇬 🇳🇬 👌✌️ (@jaj_genius) December 22, 2018

Funke Akindele and hubby Jjcskillz reportedly welcomes their first child together in US 💃💃💃 pic.twitter.com/8bJBTSfji7 — Laila Ijeoma (@LailaIjeoma) December 22, 2018

Funke Akindele & JJC Skillz finally got a set of twins 🎉🎉🎉🎉 !!!!!!!!!!! Is God not wonderful????? 😭😭😭😭❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/obOzqRZmfW — PROUD SON OF A WELDER & TAILOR (@mrtsmilez) December 22, 2018

Its crazy how Toolz and Funke Akindele's pregnancy were successful this time they decided to keep things off public.

Henceforth I won’t condemn women who keep their pregnancy a secret.

Indeed there are ‘forces’ invisible to the physical eyes. — Naijasinglegirl.com (@Naijasinglegirl) December 22, 2018

Some fake prophet was ranting that Funke Akindele will never conceive, Buh God was watching quietly.. now she's a mother of TWINS!! Only God has the final say over you.. don't let anybody discourage you — Big man Jay (@_mjayjay_) December 22, 2018

I hear say hanty Funke Akindele AKA Jenifa don become mama as she don born pikin for obodo Amerika… Hanty congratulations👌👌 pic.twitter.com/FHlHCSg6ln — PHONEPRESSER (@PhonePresserEsq) December 22, 2018

Funke Akindele and JJC skillz welcome a set of twins. I’m super excited for both of them 😭💕💕 — Princess Ife❤️ (@ife_luv12) December 22, 2018

Funke Akindele is the type of celebrity I can be happy and go gaga for in term of this kind of news.. Not your celibacy preachers or even Beyonce. — Dicoo (@hostyndi) December 22, 2018

If this great news about Funke Akindele is true I will be soooo fuvking happy! It will make my December 😭😂 — Ayo Babalola (@Redflutters) December 22, 2018

Funke Akindele should get Tope Alabi to sing L'ogan ti o de at the babies' dedication. — Tunde Leye (@tundeleye) December 22, 2018

Funke Akindele has welcomed her first child with her husband, JJC Skillz This is coming few years after Lagos-based pastor, Olagorioye Faleyimu, said that she may not have children of her own and might end up with another broken home Do you believe in prophets? #ComeMakeWeYarn pic.twitter.com/XNKKlNbROC — Akinboye Akinpelumi (@Akin_akinboye) December 22, 2018

Let’s help give Funke Akindele baby boy a name Mine-: Emmanuel (because he was born durring Christmas season) What’s yours 👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/XltWpQKPmO — ThePSYCHOLOGIST (@yemitwist) December 22, 2018