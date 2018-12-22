

Good morning Nigeria and welcome to the concise roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines today, Saturday, Dec. 22nd.

The Presidency says the executive will not exchange words with the legislature over the 2019 appropriation bill. Nigeria’s Minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, said this while reacting to a comment Senate President Bukola Saraki made on the 2019 budget.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has arrested two suspected money launderers with $2.8 million at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu State. Acting Head of Media and Publicity of the commission, Tony Orilade, confirmed this to newsmen in a statement on Friday.

Police operatives have arrested a suspected leader of Boko Haram in Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, spokesman for the force has confirmed. Concise News understands that the suspect, simply identified as Umar, was arrested on Thursday by men of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Intelligence Response Team (IRT). According to spokesman for the police Jimoh Moshood, the police had arrested four members of Umar’s gang three weeks ago in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, located in the north-central part of Africa’s most populous nation.

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has split into two groups, with one backing President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid and the other opposing it. Some national dailies had reported on Friday that Afenifere had endorsed Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo as the Yoruba candidates for the 2019 presidential election. The group did not stop there. It said any other group that fails to align with its declaration would be treated usurpers and renegades.

The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, has said the withdrawal of over N1 trillion from the Excess Crude Account (ECA) was for security operations in the North-East. Ahmed noted this on Thursday in Abuja at the public presentation of the 2019 budget. She added that even though the Excess Crude Account had been greatly depleted, the Federal Government was still saving more.

The Federal Government has appealed to the Organised Labour to suspend the December 31 ultimatum issued over submission of the tripartite committee report on N30,000 minimum wage to the National Assembly. The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, made the appeal after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Friday.

The senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on prosecution, Okoi Obono-Obla, says he must be a genius to have gone through law school and practised the profession for decades without a school leaving certificate. The Presidential aide said this in reaction to the recommendation by a house of representatives committee that he should be arrested over his alleged possession of a fake West African Examination Council (WAEC) result.

A Chief Magistrate’s Court in Kano has remanded political activist Deji Adeyanju in prison until February 6, 2019, after taking his plea and concluding that it lacked jurisdiction to hear murder charges against him. The police had rearrested Adeyanju on December 13, accusing him of being complicit in a murder case from the 2000s. Adeyanju was reportedly held in detention without charges for five days before moving him to Kano on Monday.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have advised the League Management Company (LMC) to ensure they commence the 2018/2019 season not later than 13th January, 2019. The federation made this known in a statement released by their Emergency Committee on Friday.

It appears top Nigerian female music stars Yemi Alade and Tiwa Savage are not on good terms, this can be attributed to their recent posts on social media platforms Twitter and Instagram. The suspected feud started when Yemi Alade took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, to throw shots at an unnamed female, who, according to her, has been photoshopping her buttocks to deceive her fans on social media. Yemi Alade warned the individual to stop deceiving fans and accept the fact that she has nothing behind.

That’s the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website. See you again tomorrow.