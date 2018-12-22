MTN Appoints Funso Aina Senior Manager, External Relations

MTN Nigeria has appointed Funso Aina as senior manager of its external relations.

Before his appointment, Aina was the company’s public relations manager. He had the oversight responsibility for MTN’s reputation/perception management and stakeholder management.

Aina was also in charge of media relations and PR leveraging for all activities including corporate sponsorship and events management.

He expected to provide deep insight on strategy and drive targeted engagement with MTN’s critical stakeholders in his new role as senior manager.

Aina will provide support in the business’ strategic approach towards enhancing its corporate reputation, particularly as regards engaging and managing critical stakeholders.

Prior to joining MTN in January 2009, Aina had built his experience in journalism and cultural diplomacy.

Aina was a one-time communications manager for British Council and worked at The Punch and The Nation newspapers.

He also worked at Independent Communications Network Limited, publishers of The News, Tempo magazines and PM newspapers.

A 2005 fellow of the Commonwealth Press Union, Aina is also a recipient of the prestigious International Visitor Leadership Programme, sponsored by the US government.

Aina is married with three children.