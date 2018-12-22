Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the Premier League on Friday night with 2-0 win over Wolves which guarantees they remain at the summit on Christmas Day.

In the previous 10 Premier League seasons the side top at Christmas has won the title eight times and the Reds made claim of that with goals from Mohamed Salah on the 18th minute and the excellent Virgil van Dijk on the 68th minute.

The victory moves Jurgen Klopp’s team four points clear of Manchester City, who play Crystal Palace on Saturday.

On a wet night in Wolverhampton, Liverpool failed to settle but Adama Traore could not take advantage of an early opening following a poor pass by Fabinho.

The Liverpool midfielder made up for that error by setting up the opening goal on 18 minutes. Ruben Neves failed to track his run down the right and the Brazilian crossed for Salah to skilfully flick home for his 11th goal of the season.

Wolves looked a threat on the break but despite registering four shots on target in the opening half, Alisson was not severely troubled.