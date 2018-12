Top Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has welcomed her first child with her husband, JJC Skillz.

The Jennifer fame actress disclosed this on her Instagram story.

Funke wrote on her Insta-story: “Thank you Lord. Oluwa e tobi (God is great), I am now being called a new name.”

While JJC has children from his previous relationships, this is Funke’s first child since their marriage.

Funke Akindele and JJc have been happily married for three years now.