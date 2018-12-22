Liverpool’s victory over Wolves last night guarantees them top spot on the Premier League table at Christmas but the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea will look to close the gap when they engage in battles of their own on Saturday (Today).

Arsenal will host Burnley in the Premier League’s Saturday lunchtime kick-off this weekend, second-placed City will host Crystal Palace by 4pm while Chelsea will play host to Leicester City at the same time.

After a positive start to life under new manager Unai Emery, the Gunners’ 22-game unbeaten run came to an end when they fell to a 3-2 defeat against Southampton last Sunday.

They were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday after being beaten 2-0 by north London rivals Tottenham, at the Emirates.

Emery’s side are currently fifth in the table, three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, and know a win on Saturday is vital if they’re to carry on competing for a place in the Champions League positions.

Burnley find themseleves in the relegation zone heading into this match, having collected just 12 points from their opening 17 league fixtures.

Manchester City on the other hand will be looking to maintain their perfect Premier League home record this season when Palace come calling at the Etihad.

City have won all nine of their league home games so far as they tussle with Liverpool for supremacy at the top of the table.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said this week that City do not have any weaknesses, but Pep Guardiola disagreed, saying: “Of course any team has strong points and weak points.

“Of course we have weaknesses and we are working on it. That is normal. These kind of comments I put into the perspective they must be.”

Palace are 15th in the Premier League, having beaten Leicester 1-0 last time out.

Manager Roy Hodgson said: “This is another an opportunity for us to go and show we are a good Premier League team and a chance to get points, it won’t be easy but it’s far from impossible.”

Chelsea, the other top team in action today play Leicester at Stamford Bridge after beating Manchester City and Brighton without fielding a recognised striker.

Olivier Giroud played the full game as Chelsea beat Bournemouth 1-0 in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, when Hazard came off the bench to score the decisive goal, while Alvaro Morata returned to training on Thursday following a knee injury.

“There isn’t the best position for Hazard,” said Blues coach Sarri. “Hazard is a wonderful player, with a very high level of imagination. He needs to be let free on the pitch.

“I think there isn’t the right position for him. We need to have a very high level of organisation based on his movements.”

Meanwhile, Jamie Vardy is set to return for Leicester after he was rested for the Carabao Cup penalty-shootout defeat to Manchester City on Tuesday.

The striker had returned from a groin injury in last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace and Foxes boss Claude Puel did not want to rush him back into action again.

But the former England international and Leicester’s five-goal top scorer should be available for the trip to west London.