Leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) were on Saturday hosted by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja for its 54th ordinary session.

Buhari urged all member countries to ensure payment of all statutory community levy in order to empower and enable its commission to implement the sub-regional integration agenda.

He made the call during the opening ceremony of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Governments.

Before the meeting went into a closed-door session, President Buhari described the gathering as a clear testimony of the collective resolve to integrate the West African sub-region.

The Nigerian President also restated his pledge to conduct free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria next year.

The ECOWAS leaders are expected to discuss the commission’s 2018 annual report, the regional single currency and the political situation during the session.