Senator Dino Melaye, representing Kogi West senatorial district in the upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly, has rebutted the report of mass defection of some of his constituents from the Peoples Democratic Party To the All Progressives Congress.

Concise News reported on Friday that those who dumped the PDP in the district included a former Kogi Commissioner of Water Resources, Tunji Oshanusi, and that of Agriculture, Femi Abolarinwa.

The decampees were received by the APC Zonal Chairman, Ropo Asagun at the township stadium in Kabba during the official flag-off of APC Zonal Rally.

In his reaction, Melaye said the defection never happened, adding that no one would wish to buy hunger with their money.

He tweeted, “The lies of 3000 imaginary people decamping from PDP in my constituency.

“Another Tramadol induced lie. Who will wish to buy hunger with his/her money?

“PDP all the way. My political wife remain my wife even after 2019.”