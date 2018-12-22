President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday reiterated his love for the Igbos and promised to fulfil every pledge his administration made to the people of South East.

He said that his administration was not neglecting any part of the country.

Buhari stated this through the Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, during the inauguration of a multi-billion naira water project at Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State.

The President, who insisted he loves the Igbos said that the people of the South-East geopolitical zone should rest assured that he would fulfil every promise he made to them.

The minister said, “President Muhammadu Buhari holds Igbo people in high esteem and will do everything within his reach and power to fulfil his promises to the people of the region.”

He explained that the water project, which was initiated by Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu (Imo North), was appropriated in the 2019 budget estimate.

According to Adamu, the project will make clean water available to the people of Ehime Mbano.

Speaking at the event, Uwajumogu said his constituents would support Buhari’s re-election bid.