Biafra: What I told Alex Badeh In Kuje Prison - Nnamdi Kanu

The self-acclaimed leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, says he had a brief discussion with late Alex Badeh, a former chief of Defense Staff while in Kuje prison.

Badeh, who served as the 18th Chief of Air Staff from October 4, 2012, to January 16, 2014, and as the 15th Chief of Defence Staff of the armed forces of Nigeria from January 16, 2014, to July 13, 2015, was shot dead on Tuesday evening.

In a statement issued by the Airforce Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore, Ibikunle Daramola, the Airforce said Badeh died from gunshot wounds sustained when his vehicle was attacked while returning from his farm along Abuja-Keffi Road.

“It is with a heavy heart that I regretfully announce the unfortunate demise of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh, who died today, 18 Dec 18, from gunshot wounds sustained when his vehicle was attacked while returning from his farm along Abuja-Keffi Road,” the Nigerian Airforce said.

“On behalf officers, airmen and airwomen of the Nigerian Air Force, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Abubakar, commiserates with the family of the late former Chief of Defence Staff over this irreparable loss. We pray that the Almighty God grants his soul eternal rest,” the statement added.

Speaking on the murder of late Badeh during a live broadcast on radio Biafra on Saturday, Kanu alleged that the late Chief of Air Staff was murdered on the instructions of some persons in the government.

Kanu said during his discussion with Badeh, he told the late Air chief that Nigeria cannot work but he (Badeh) insisted that Nigeria will work.

His words: “I met Alex Badeh in Kuje or he met me in Kuje prison and we had a brief discussion. Those that were there know what I discussed with him.

“I told him Nigeria will never work, but he told me no, Nigeria will work, your senior brother is my friend. My senior brother is Air Marshal,” the IPOB leader said.

Kanu added: “Alex Badeh is dead and nobody is investigating his death. Nobody is calling him a hero. Alex Badeh was brave”.