Biafra: Kanu To Release 'Fresh Proof' Of Jubril Today, Time Revealed

The self-acclaimed leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, will on Saturday (today) address ‘Biafrans’ through a live broadcast via radio Biafra by 6 pm.

Kanu’s broadcast which will be the ninth since he resurfaced, will be coming weeks after the pro-Biafra activist challenged the Federal Government of Nigeria to refute his allegations that President Muhammadu Buhari is “dead”.

The IPOB leader, who resurfaced in Jerusalem, Israel on 19 October after the military invasion of his community in Abia state, made this known on the micro-blogging site, Twitter.

Kanu tweeted: “My next broadcast on Radio Biafra is Saturday 22, 2018 at 6 PM Biafra-land time. Jubril the impostor and the @ AsoRock cabal ruling # Nigeria have no place to hide, they must receive their punishment at the appropriate time. # UnmaskJubril Join us”.

